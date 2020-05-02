Ceasefire violations in J&K: Two security personnel succumb to injuries

JUST IN
Another encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Saturday

At least two security personnel, who were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, have succumbed to their injuries.

The ceasefire violation took place around 3.30 am on Friday in the Rampur sector, news agency ANI reported.


Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Saturday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said that while security personnel were carrying out search operations in the area, they were fired upon by militants.

Earlier on April 30, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Poonch district.
First Published: Sat, May 02 2020. 12:34 IST

