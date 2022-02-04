Two-thirds of India's 500,000 Covid deaths are from urban districts: Data

On Thursday, India became the third country in the world to register over 500,000 Covid deaths. Only the US, which has witnessed 920,000 deaths, and Brazil (630,000) are ahead of India. The three countries account for a third of total Covid deaths across the world.

While India ranks third in terms of total Covid deaths, if deaths per million population are calculated, the country stands in 131 position. Moreover, in terms of the case fatality rate (ratio of total casualties over total cases), India stands on a par with the US at 1.19 per cent. On the other hand, Brazil has a high case ...