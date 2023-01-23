JUST IN
Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms
DGPs meet: China wants to reduce India's influence in Indian Ocean region
Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25%: Piyush Goyal
UK supports India's bid for a permanent seat at UNSC: Top British diplomat
Delhi LG Saxena flags off 13 multipurpose vehicles to fight smog, pollution
What are 'influencers', and how do companies use them for marketing?
Mangrove cultivation different from agriculture, will attract 18% GST: AAAR
Supreme Court dismisses plea against UP CM Yogi Adityanath in 2018 case
Air India Express flight returns to Thiruvananthapuram after technical snag
SC to hear journalist Rana Ayyub's plea in money laundering case on Jan 25
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Uddhav Thackeray announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar In Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar had been in talks to forge an alliance for over two months

Topics
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Uddhav Thackeray with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi prez Prakash Ambedkar (left)
Uddhav Thackeray with Prakash Ambedkar (left)

In a bid to boost his fortunes ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that his Shiv Sena (UBT) will form an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), NDTV reported.

"Today is 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray. I am satisfied and happy that several people of Maharashtra wanted us to come together. Prakash Ambedkar and I am here today to form an alliance," Thackeray said.

He said the Thackerays and Ambedkars “have a history”.

"My grandfather and Prakash Ambedkar's grandfather were colleagues and they fought against the social issues at that time. Thackeray and Ambedkar have a history. Now their future generations are here to fight on the current issues of the country," he added.

The announcement is likely to come as boost to Shiv Sena and Thackeray, who had t resign as the state’s chief minister after a split in his party in June last year. The faction led by Eknath Shinde later joined hands with the BJP and he became the chief minister. Both the factions had then accused each other of betraying the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of the architect of the Indian Constitution Bhim Rao Ambedkar, had been in talks to forge an alliance for over two months.

Prakash Ambedkar said the alliance marks the "beginning of a new politics" in the country. "We have been organising protests on social issues. Whether we win on social issues or not is in the hands of voters, but giving such people a seat to contest is in the hands of political parties," he said.

He said he hopes that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also join them but added that the Congress, the third constituent of the MVA in Maharashtra, hasn't accepted the alliance yet.

Prakash Ambedkar and the Congress party had tried to form an alliance before the 2019 election but the talks failed over sharing of seats.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 14:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU