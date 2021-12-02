UGC extends deadline for submission of MPhil, PhD thesis till June 2022

-
-
The University Grants Commission has granted extension to MPhil and PhD scholars for submission of thesis till June 30 next year, according to officials.
"Keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months beyond 31 December till June 30, 2022 for submission of thesis by MPhil and PhD students may be granted by the universities. It is also notified that the extension for submission of thesis till June, shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of thesis is on or before June 30," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.
"Extension of six months, as mentioned above, may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only," he added.
