Family of four found dead in Delhi's Samaypur Badli: Police

Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead on Tuesday morning at a house in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said.

According to police, Amit Kumar (30), his 25-year-old wife and their six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son were found dead.

The cause of deaths is yet to be ascertained, however, prima facie it appears that Kumar gave poison to his wife and kids and later hanged himself. The post-mortem report will ascertain the cause of deaths, police said.

Teams of the crime branch and the forensic unit were rushed to the spot.

A senior police officer said the case is being investigated from all angles. "It is suspected that the woman was strangled to death. However, things will be clear in the report. Even if it is a case of suicide, the circumstances that prompted them to take the extreme step will be probed," the officer said.

The family of Kumar and his brother had been living in the house for more than 15 years.

The officer said there was a matrimonial dispute between Kumar, who worked in a clip factory, and his wife. The couple used to fight often and Kumar's wife had left him a couple of months ago, police said.

When she came back, the family members of Kumar asked him to accept his wife and live with her happily. Everything was going well, they said, adding it was a happy joint family.

A case under relevant sections, including murder, is being filed at Samaypur Badli police station and further investigation is underway, they said.

Nempal, the elder brother of Kumar, said, "There was a matrimonial dispute between Kumar and his wife. We thought that things were sorted out between them. Kumar's daughter and son used to come to the kitchen every morning around 8 am".

"However, when they did not come till around 8.30 am, Kumar's nephew went to their room and found him hanging. One of the kids was found on the couch and the wife and the other child was lying dead on the bed," Nempal said.

Kumar's mother-in-law said she got a call in the morning about the incident.

"I was shocked when I heard about the deaths in the morning. Initially, I could not believe it, but when I rushed here, I saw that the house was swamped with neighbours and police were also inside. My fear turned into reality. I feel shattered," she said.

She said there were some differences between her daughter and son-in-law and she helped them to sort out the issues. "They both were ready for a new beginning. Nobody ever thought that this kind of thing would happen", she said.

Kumar's sister-in-law said everything appeared alright after the woman returned home.

"We have no idea what happened between them last night. They had dinner and then they went to bed. Till then everything was fine as usual. Nobody expected that the news of the deaths would come in the morning. When we got to know about the incident, we informed police and the relatives," she said.

Locals described Kumar as a gentleman and said it was "hard to believe that he could have done this to his own family".

In 2018, 11 members of a family were found hanging inside their house in north Delhi's Burari area.

