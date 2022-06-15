Human life cycle management: UIDAI plans linking Aadhaar with birth, death

-
ALSO READ
What is masked Aadhaar? Can it prevent misuse?
Linking Aadhaar to voter ID: Why the law had to be amended, what govt says
CAG report flags humongous duplication and privacy gaps in Aadhaar
NPCI asks banks to enable customer onboarding onto UPI through Aadhar, OTP
Govt withdraws advice against sharing photocopies of Aadhaar: Report
-
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which has enrolled nearly all of India's adult population since 2010, is now looking to expand Aadhaar to cover a person's entire lifecycle with two ambitious pilot programmes, a media report said on Wednesday.
According to an Economic Times report, newborn infants will receive a temporary Aadhaar number to be renewed with biometric data on attainment of majority, as the UIDAI prepares to launch the programmes to deepen its reach countrywide.
"The allocation of a UIDAI number at birth will ensure that children and families benefit from government programmes and no one is left out of the social security net," ET quoted one official as saying.
Teams will visit newborns' families and complete the formalities of registering their biometrics, after which a permanent Aadhaar number shall be allocated, the report said, adding that once a child turns 18, biometrics will be re-registered to ensure that multiple IDs are not generated for the same child.
More than 1.31 billion Aadhaar cards were issued in India until December 2021, with more than 99.7 per cent of adults covered.
In the 5 to 18 age group, Aadhaar coverage is estimated to be 93 per cent, as per the ET report. The report added that only a quarter of the children below the age of five are registered with the identity database.
UIDAI also plans to approach public and private hospitals for data on the deceased to ensure there is no duplication.
The increase in death rates due to the Covid-19 pandemic has led to more cases of direct benefit transfers still being remitted to the Aadhaar numbers of deceased citizens, the report said.
Pensions of people who have died recently are still being withdrawn or automatically credited to their accounts as the Aadhaar number is still active, it added.
The Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enrol to obtain an Aadhaar number. The person willing to enrol has to provide minimal demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process, which is free of cost.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU