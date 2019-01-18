UJAS continues efforts to put a human face on refugees, displaced people

Meet Chanda Devi. Illiterate and a mother of two, she and her husband fled with their infant daughter from their village in Pakistan two years ago on a 15-day religious visa. They are yet to obtain a long-term visa in India and live in Anganwa camp outside Jodhpur.

They dare not return home where young Hindu women like her face the daily fear of kidnapping, forced marriage and rape. Her family’s prospects in India aren’t too bright either: Without any valid ID papers, her two toddlers may not easily be able to go to school here. Indian citizenship remains a distant dream ...