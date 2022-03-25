UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak denies links with Russia through Infosys

-
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak delivers Autumn Budget for stronger British economy
UK set for best economic growth since 1973, says Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak admits attending UK PM Boris Johnson's lockdown party
UK finance minister Rishi Sunak questioned over Infosys' presence in Moscow
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
-
Rishi Sunak has denied any connection with a multinational firm part-owned by his wife that has continued to operate in Russia during the war in Ukraine, BBC reported.
The UK Chancellor said he had "nothing to do" with Infosys, in which his wife Akshata Murthy holds shares. He has also urged UK firms to pull out of Russia to inflict "economic pain" on President Vladimir Putin.
Sunak's spokesperson said Murthy had no role in Infosys's operational decisions.
Pressed on Infosys' presence in Russia, Sunak told Sky News on Thursday: "I'm an elected politician, and I'm here to talk to you about what I'm responsible for. My wife is not."
He added that companies' operations were "up to them".
"We've put in place significant sanctions and all the companies we're responsible for are following those, as they rightly should," said the Chancellor.
The software giant was co-founded by Murthy's father Narayana Murthy, who retired from the company in 2014, BBC reported.
Founded in 1981, the firm has since expanded into a number of countries and operates an office in Moscow.
The most recent annual report lists Akshata Murthy as holding 0.9 per cent of the company's shares -- reportedly worth hundreds of millions of pounds.
Earlier this month, Sunak had said the government would "fully support" UK firms that pull out of Russia voluntarily.
After meeting a group of leading British companies, the Chancellor said he welcomed the "consensus on the need to inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and his regime".
"While I recognise that it may be challenging to wind down existing investments, I believe there is no argument for new investment in the Russian economy," he added.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU