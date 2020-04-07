UK PM Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

-
ALSO READ
UK must expect 6 mnths lockdown to prevent second outbreak: Health chief
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, in isolation
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss efforts to tackle spread of coronavirus
UK PM Boris Johnson to continue Covid-19 self-isolation due to fever
World coronavirus dispatch: UK PM tests positive and US overtakes China
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into the intensive care unit in hospital after his condition worsened more than 10 days after he tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Monday.
Below is the Downing Street statement:
"Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Over 10,000 dead in US; WHO says masks no silver bullet
Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.
The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU