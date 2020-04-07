UK PM Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister has been taken into the intensive care unit in hospital after his condition worsened more than 10 days after he tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Monday.

Below is the Downing Street statement:

"Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of





Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."