Covid-19 Factoid: UK sets benchmark for testing; India needs to do better

The global confirmed case count has crossed the13 million-mark, of which 7.6 million people have recovered from the virus while 572,272 patients have succumbed to the virus.

In India, the cases tally is nearing 900,000 cases, the third-highest in the world. The number of active cases in the country is now over 300,000 and 23,174 people have lost their lives in the country till now due to

Here are some data points on the spread of the pandemic:

#1. The UK has the highest testing density among top ten most-affected countries

The UK has so far conducted almost 12 million Covid-19 tests, which translate into 176,593 tests per million population, highest among the ten most-affected countries going by the number of reported cases. The UK is followed by Russia, the USA and Spain with tests per million population ratio above 100,000. Back home, India has also tested around 12 million samples, however, its tests per million population ratio at 8,553 is among the lowest, only better than Mexico.





#2. India added over 28,000 cases for two straight days

With a record single-day increase of 28,701 cases on 12th July, India's cases tally neared the 900,000 cases-mark. This is the second consecutive day when India recorded over 28,000 new cases. The country has added over 8,000 active cases and recorded over 500 deaths each day. The total cases tally stands at 878,254 and the death toll of over 23,000.



#3. Bihar witnessed a major spike in daily new cases

Bihar added almost 1,300 new cases on 12th July, highest-ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases for the state. The total cases tally for Bihar has now crossed 16,000, of which 143 people have lost their lives and almost 11,500 patients have recovered from the virus.



