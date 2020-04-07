UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus meeting on Thursday: Report

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP/PTI 

UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus meeting on Thursday

The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said Monday.

Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralysed the Council, including between China and the United States, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

First Published: Tue, April 07 2020. 08:20 IST

