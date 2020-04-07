UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus meeting on Thursday: Report

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 crisis: British PM Johnson taken to ICU, Trump wishes him well
Facebook draws user data to help scientists anticipate coronavirus spread
Amid coronavirus crisis, world is short of six million nurses, says WHO
To fight Covid-19, India will need 15 mn PPEs, 50,000 ventilators by June
Covid-19: Apple to produce 1 mn face shields a week for health workers
-
The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said Monday.
Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralysed the Council, including between China and the United States, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 4,778, death toll 136, says Worldometer
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU