JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India cannot keep depending on imported defence supplies: Rajnath Singh
Business Standard

Uncertain future haunts most citizens amid Covid-19 pandemic: EY survey

From seasoned professionals to students and amateurs, a majority of them are trying to adapt to the new normal

Topics
Indian Economy | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, msme, covid, small business, industry, sme, firms, loans, jobs, manufacturing, production
An EY survey, conducted among urban adults, shows that while work from home and online education come with certain advantages, many are still figuring out their disadvantages as well

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have altered citizens' lives like never before and consumers are no less affected.

From seasoned professionals to students and amateurs, a majority of them are trying to adapt to the new normal.

An EY survey, conducted among urban adults, shows that while work from home and online education come with certain advantages, many are still figuring out their disadvantages as well.

However, the uncertainty all around is forcing majority towards cost cutting and for adopting healthier habits – changing the consumer behaviour altogether.


chart


chart


chart


chart
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 23:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU