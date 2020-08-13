Uncertain future haunts most citizens amid Covid-19 pandemic: EY survey

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have altered citizens' lives like never before and consumers are no less affected.

From seasoned professionals to students and amateurs, a majority of them are trying to adapt to the new normal.

An EY survey, conducted among urban adults, shows that while work from home and online education come with certain advantages, many are still figuring out their disadvantages as well.

However, the uncertainty all around is forcing majority towards cost cutting and for adopting healthier habits – changing the consumer behaviour altogether.



