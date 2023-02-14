JUST IN
Congress leader moves SC for probe on Adani Group on Hindenburg charges
Supply uncertainty, EV push bring challenges to city gas distributors
Foreign Secy Kwatra, Nepal Deputy PM discuss railways, trade, energy, G20
Editors Guild deeply concerned about I-T survey at BBC offices
Bihar govt hires shooters to kill nilgais, wild boars to ensure crop safety
Assam officials start drive to make Burachapori Sanctuary encroachment free
Delhi HC notice on plea to restrain DDA's demolition drive near Mehrauli
Follow all safeguards in road projects within 100 km of IB, LoC: Centre
Not received any proposals from Delhi govt to fill prosecutors' posts: UPSC
Air India to buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes from Airbus
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Foreign Secy Kwatra, Nepal Deputy PM discuss railways, trade, energy, G20
icon-arrow-left
Congress leader moves SC for probe on Adani Group on Hindenburg charges
Business Standard

Supply uncertainty, EV push bring challenges to city gas distributors

Apart from hardships for domestic consumers using it for cooking, the rise in CGD prices indirectly has an impact on the government's goal of achieving 15% share of natural gas in the energy basket

Topics
Electric Vehicles | gas supplies | City Gas Distribution

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

CNG

One of the lesser celebrated stories in India is the city gas distribution (CGD), which expanded from just 17 per cent of the population in 2017 to 98 per cent today on the back of conducive government policies and aggressive investment by both private and public sector companies. Over the past year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine plus some policy tweaks by the government could take the wind out its sails.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Electric Vehicles

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 18:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU