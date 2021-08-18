Uncertainty over future in Afghanistan will impact bilateral trade: CAIT

-
The uncertainty over future in Afghanistan will impact the bilateral trade between Kabul and India, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Tuesday.
CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said prices in the markets might go up. “Another question which may take a long time is overtaking the Taliban. Currently, the imports and exports shipments are stranded, which may cause heavy losses to the traders,” Khandelwal said.
CAIT has advised domestic exporters to remain alert, as huge amounts of payments could be blocked. “The government must take cognisance of it and help the traders in the event of facing a financial crisis. There would be a complete standstill in the trade for a certain time,” he said.
