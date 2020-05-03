Unclear road back home; Odisha migrants arrive from Kerala on Shramik train

For the 1200-odd migrant returnees from Kerala, it was not just a banal homecoming. Stranded and in distress, the posse of workers had taken a 32-hour journey by train. A special train from Aluva in Kerala’s Ernakulam district reached Khurda Road station, 25 km from Bhubaneswar city at around 9 am Sunday.



Most of the that travelled about 1790 km, disembarked at the Khurda Road station, while a few got down at Jagannathpur station in southern Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The train was one of the first five Shramik Specials to start on Friday, while 10 such trains departed on Saturday amidst controversy after it was reported that the Indian Railways was charging them superfast train fares for the journey.

There is ambivalence on who bore train fare expenses of the migrant returnees. Railway officials claim the state government is bearing all ticket expenditure. In contrast, a state official requesting anonymity, said the workers booked their own tickets and so far, there is no provision to reimburse it. A railway official said these trains have superfast charge plus reservation changes at par with the fare structure in normal times. “Additionally, the railways is providing complimentary water and meals. We are also taking less number of passengers due to social distancing which adds to the costs,” said a Railway Board official.





Janardan Pati, state president (Odisha) and member of central secretariat at Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said, “The homebound are not getting concessions from the state governments. They are paying two to three times the normal fares (in buses). Besides, sufficient are not running to bring them back”.

Two more with 1,200 migrant labourers, each will reach Odisha later on Sunday. One Berhampur bound train has started from Surat, the textiles hub in Gujarat that houses the bulk of Odisha’s migrant labour. The second train is from Ernakulam and is headed for Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, droves of reached Odisha from Surat. Students from coaching nerve centre Kota (Rajasthan) have also reached home in buses. The state is quarantining all of them apart from meeting their expenses on food and accommodation during that time. The state government has rolled out a helpline portal where workers in distress in other states can reach out for assisstance. The portal has evoked an overwhelming response. More than 700,000 non-resident Odia workers have registered.

“After the customary health screening, the workers have been sent to their respective home districts. Work under MGNREGA has restarted so the inbound workers are assured of some gainful employment. We haven’t decided on their future employment strategies nor are we aware of their preferences. There is a possibility that some of the returnees may still go back to their workplaces,” said a state official.





Pati flayed the government for not having concrete plans to rehabilitate small, wayside vendors and transport workers.

“Migrant workers will dread returning to their workplaces for at least six months owing to the Covid-19 scare. Industries will struggle to find ample workers to run their units. And, if workers do not re-join, the micro and small units will collapse”, Pati added.

The 1,200 workers from Kerala who arrived on Sunday hail from 23 districts in Odisha. Kandhamal in the state's southern hinterland has the most (382) followed by coastal Kendrapara (283).

While Odisha has set up quarantine facilities to accommodate incoming workers, their capacity is not enough to accommodate nearly 700,000 workers. Their future job prospects are also uncertain.

The Citizens’ Action Group (CAG) on Corona, a non-profit civil society group, here has recommended that immediate, short-term and long-term employment and livelihood regeneration should be initiated for the migrant returnees. Emphasis on food security, employment under MGNREGA, agriculture support for Kharif crop, support under Odisha Labour Welfare Board and skilling of young people should be ensured. The Government should also facilitate labour market information, safe remigration of the workers to reclaim their work at migration destinations, it held.

According to figures collated by CAG, the returning migrants are being accommodated at panchayat level and other local level quarantine centres. The combined capacity of these centres is a fraction of the count of migrants who are expected to flock to their native places. This has posed an enormous challenge for the local authorities. Quick surveys by CAG indicated that in many gram panchayats, the capacity to quarantine is less than 20 per cent of the people registered to return.

The body feels that the local administration will find the going tough to engage the influx of workers in Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). More than 1500 gram panchayats (a third of Odisha’s total) are yet to make any expenditure under MGNREGA.