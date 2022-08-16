Undertrial killed in firing outside Uttar Pradesh court premises

-
ALSO READ
Hapur factory explosion: Unit owner, operator arrested; death toll 13
Hapur blast: Death toll rises to 13, two booked for culpable homicide
BJP govt paid Rs 396 cr 'extra' to pvt firm in power project: HP Congress
Punjab cops arrest Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga; get held up in Haryana
Senior IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner
-
In a shocking incident, some unidentified people opened fire at an undertrial just outside the Hapur court premises in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.
The undertrial, Lakhanpal, who died in the firing, had been brought from Haryana for a court hearing.
The accused fired several rounds at the undertrial who died on the spot.
One Haryana police personnel who accompanied the victim, has also been injured in the incident.
After firing at the undertrial, the accused persons walked away from the court with the police offering no resistance, sources said.
--IANS
amita/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 14:13 IST