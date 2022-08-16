JUST IN
Vajpayee made pioneering efforts to transform India, an inspiration: PM
CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players': Reports
4 killed as truck carrying iron bars rams into house in UP's Mainpuri
Two drown in Himachal's Solang Nala flash flood, rescue ops underway
Medicine from sky: Arunachal gets drone-based healthcare services
Indian Army finds mortal remains of missing soldier after 38 years
Lucknow's historic Imambara's parapet collapses due to heavy rains
Indian defence attache now has unescorted access to Pentagon: US Air Force
Congress calls meeting of office bearers ahead of rally against inflation
On Independence Day, Biden writes letters to PM Modi, President Murmu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
BMRCL's move to put up Savarkar's photo in metro station stirs controversy
Business Standard

Undertrial killed in firing outside Uttar Pradesh court premises

In a shocking incident, some unidentified people opened fire at an undertrial just outside the Hapur court premises in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Topics
crimes | Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  Hapur 

shooting
Representative image

In a shocking incident, some unidentified people opened fire at an undertrial just outside the Hapur court premises in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The undertrial, Lakhanpal, who died in the firing, had been brought from Haryana for a court hearing.

The accused fired several rounds at the undertrial who died on the spot.

One Haryana police personnel who accompanied the victim, has also been injured in the incident.

After firing at the undertrial, the accused persons walked away from the court with the police offering no resistance, sources said.

--IANS

amita/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on crimes

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 14:13 IST

`
.