Union cabinet has approved National Logistics Policy: Anurag Thakur

-
ALSO READ
Indian sporting federations: Caught between a rock and a hard place
LIVE: Cabinet approved National Logistics Policy, says Anurag Thakur
Cabinet approves National Biofuel Policy after slew of amendments
IPL 2022 big-budget flops: Top five players who failed big time this season
PE space needs PLI-like framework, says Bain Capital's Amit Chandra
-
The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Logistics Policy, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had last week unveiled the policy. PM Modi at the time of the launch had said that the reform addresses challenges related to the transport sector, speeds up last-mile delivery and saves money for businesses.
The policy will introduce ULIP, standardisation, monitoring framework and skill development for greater efficiency in logistics services, said Union minister Anurag Thakur, adding target is to improve Logistics Performance Index ranking, and be among top 25 countries by 2030.
The policy lays down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral, multi-jurisdictional and comprehensive policy framework for the logistics sector.
The policy has targets, such as to reduce cost of logistics in India to be comparable to global benchmarks by 2030, improve the logistics performance index ranking, to be among top 25 countries by 2030, and create data driven decision support mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem.
The National Logistics Policy has been developed through a consultative process wherein several rounds of consultations were held with various ministries/departments, industry stakeholders and academia, and takes cognisance of global best practises.
While launching the policy, the prime minister had said that "from 13-14 per cent (of the GDP), we should all aim to bring the logistics cost to single-digit as soon as possible".
According to an e-book of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, an unified logistics interface platform (ULIP) will be developed as part of the policy to help different government and private agencies; shippers, service providers enable information exchange on a real time basis in a confidential manner.
Development of ULIP is one of the eight interventions proposed under the comprehensive logistics action plan, through which the policy will be implemented.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 16:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU