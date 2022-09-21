Union cabinet has approved National Logistics Policy: Anurag Thakur

The on Wednesday approved the National Policy, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had last week unveiled the policy. PM Modi at the time of the launch had said that the reform addresses challenges related to the transport sector, speeds up last-mile delivery and saves money for businesses.

The policy will introduce ULIP, standardisation, monitoring framework and skill development for greater efficiency in services, said Union minister Anurag Thakur, adding target is to improve Performance Index ranking, and be among top 25 countries by 2030.

The policy lays down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral, multi-jurisdictional and comprehensive policy framework for the .

The policy has targets, such as to reduce cost of logistics in India to be comparable to global benchmarks by 2030, improve the logistics performance index ranking, to be among top 25 countries by 2030, and create data driven decision support mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem.

The National Logistics Policy has been developed through a consultative process wherein several rounds of consultations were held with various ministries/departments, industry stakeholders and academia, and takes cognisance of global best practises.

While launching the policy, the prime minister had said that "from 13-14 per cent (of the GDP), we should all aim to bring the logistics cost to single-digit as soon as possible".

According to an e-book of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, an unified logistics interface platform (ULIP) will be developed as part of the policy to help different and private agencies; shippers, service providers enable information exchange on a real time basis in a confidential manner.

Development of ULIP is one of the eight interventions proposed under the comprehensive logistics action plan, through which the policy will be implemented.