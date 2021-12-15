Union Cabinet likely to discuss Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill today

-
ALSO READ
Cryptocurrency prices tumble and exchange trading falters as snags crop up
Chinese banks promise to step up cryptocurrency ban
E-com giant Amazon may soon allow digital currency as payment mode
Cryptocurrency-related cyberattacks increased by 192%, finds report
Crypto not currency; needs to be regulated as asset: ex-RBI DG Gandhi
-
The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss "The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021" at today's meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 pm, sources said.
The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday had informed the Lok Sabha that a Bill on cryptocurrency is under final consideration of the Cabinet.
The Union government had earlier decided to table the Bill in the Winter Session of Parliament and, sources stated, it may later be referred to the Standing Committee for further deliberations.
The Bill seeks "to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India".
The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India but it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.
The Bill was among the 26 new Bills on the agenda of the government for introduction and passage during the winter session which began on November 29.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU