Gangster Suresh Pujari deported from Philippines; to be brought to Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Tracking economic indicators with Consumer Confidence Indices
T20 WC, IND vs PAK preview: India's megastars ready to pounce on Pakistan
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India to face Pakistan after 5 years in T20 cricket
-
Gangster Suresh Pujari, wanted in several extortion cases in Mumbai region and Karnataka, has been deported to India, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
Pujari, also wanted in extortion cases in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Dombivli near Mumbai, was brought back to India late Tuesday night after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines.
Intelligence Bureau (IB) and CBI officials took his custody after he landed at Delhi airport, the official said.
He will be handed over to Mumbai Police after the central agencies interrogate him, the official said. A Mumbai crime branch team is already in Delhi to take his custody.
Mumbai and Thane police had issued red-corner notices against him in 2017 and 2018 respectively after several extortion cases.
Pujari, who was on the run for over 15 years, was nabbed in the Philippines in October, the official said.
Altogether 23 extortion cases have been registered against him in Thane, he said.
Suresh is a close relative of gangster Ravi Pujari and separated from him in 2007. He then fled abroad.
Early in his career in crime, he worked with underworld don Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari and later formed his own gang, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU