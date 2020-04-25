Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry

-
A Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting over COVID-19 is underway at the Health Ministry.
Several senior ministers including Dr. Harshvardhan, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri and other officials are present at the meeting.
India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 24,506, including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
