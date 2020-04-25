JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

President's secy Sanjay Kothari appointed as Central Vigilance Commissioner
Business Standard

Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 24,506

ANI 

Medics work on samples collected from media professionals for COVID-19 tests, at a special testing centre set up by the Delhi government, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Patel Nagar in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Medics work on samples collected from media professionals for Covid-19 tests, at a special testing centre set up by the Delhi government, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Patel Nagar in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

A Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting over COVID-19 is underway at the Health Ministry.

Several senior ministers including Dr. Harshvardhan, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri and other officials are present at the meeting.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Andhra Pradesh sees 61 new cases, Delhi 138; India 24,530

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 24,506, including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
First Published: Sat, April 25 2020. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU