Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry

A Union (GoM) meeting over COVID-19 is underway at the Health Ministry.

Several senior ministers including Dr. Harshvardhan, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri and other officials are present at the meeting.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Andhra Pradesh sees 61 new cases, Delhi 138; India 24,530

India's total number of positive cases have risen to 24,506, including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.