Union minister Shripad Naik tests Covid positive, opts for home isolation

Union minister Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for infection and has opted for home isolation.

The minister of state for AYUSH and defence said he opted for self-isolation as he is asymptomatic and added his vitals are within normal limits.

Naik took to Twitter to inform he was Covid-19 positive.

"I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out asymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," he said in his tweet.