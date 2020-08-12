JUST IN
Union minister Shripad Naik tests Covid positive, opts for home isolation

The minister of state for AYUSH and defence said he opted for self-isolation as he is asymptomatic and added his vitals are within normal limits

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ayush Minister Shripad Naik
Naik took to Twitter to inform he was Covid-19 positive

Union minister Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and has opted for home isolation.

The minister of state for AYUSH and defence said he opted for self-isolation as he is asymptomatic and added his vitals are within normal limits.

Naik took to Twitter to inform he was Covid-19 positive.

"I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out asymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," he said in his tweet.
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 20:52 IST

