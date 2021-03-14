United States to help India's Biological E make 1 billion vaccine doses

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
-
The U.S. International Development Finance Corp. will help fund Indian manufacturer Biological E Ltd.’s efforts to manufacture at least one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.
The vaccines will be manufactured with “Stringent Regulatory Authorization and/or World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing, including Johnson & Johnson vaccines,” the U.S. agency said in a release Friday.
The announcement is part of the agency’s Global Health and Prosperity Initiative, under which it is working to increase manufacturing, production and distribution of vaccines, including Covid-19 vaccines.
The cooperation on boosting vaccine manufacturing capability was discussed by the leaders of the U.S., India, Japan and Australia in their first virtual summit on Friday.
Read more: Leaders of U.S., India, Japan, Australia Vow a Vaccine Increase
The so-called Quad group agreed to expand efforts to ramp up vaccine manufacturing in the region, including boosting India’s vaccine output. To help India reach its target, Japan is in talks to provide loans, according to a fact sheet provided at the meeting’s end.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU