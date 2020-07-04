JUST IN
United to operate three flights on the Delhi-Newark route from July 10

The US airline has got approval for three special flights, even as negotiations are on for a regular service

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

The American airline had originally planned to start services on the Newark-Delhi and San Francisco-Delhi routes from July 17.

American airline company United will operate three special flights on the Delhi-Newark route starting July 10, offering passengers a wider choice for travel to the US.

The airline, which has received an approval to operate flights from Delhi on July 10, 12 and 15, has already opened ticket bookings. A ticket on these Delhi-Newark special flights, according to sources, are priced more than Rs 55,000. It cannot carry passengers from Newark to India on these flights.

United is getting to operate these special flights even as India and US negotiate over the resumption of regular scheduled flight services between the two countries. The US government had earlier accused India of discriminating against its airlines as only Air India had been carrying passengers to and from the US.

The American airline had originally planned to start services on the Newark-Delhi and San Francisco-Delhi routes from July 17 and was selling tickets in anticipation of a government approval. Now, the airline has stopped that in view of the Indian government extending its ban on scheduled international travel until July 31.

A United spokesperson referred to the airline's July 1 announcement about starting flights to Delhi after receiving the government’s approval but did not comment on the three Delhi-Newark special flights starting from July 10. The airline is trying for more such special flights to India and also seeking the permission to carry both onward and return passengers.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 10:30 IST

