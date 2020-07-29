JUST IN
Unlock 3: Night curfew removed; metro rail, schools, cinemas to stay shut

The govt said that Independence Day event will be allowed with social distancing norms and by following other health protocols

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued guidelines for Unlock 3.

In this third phase of lifting restrictions, there will be no night curfew from August 1. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5.

However, metro rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums will continue to remain shut.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will also remain shut till the end of August.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations are still not be permitted.

The govt said that Independence Day event will be allowed with social distancing norms and by following other health protocols, such as wearing of masks etc.

There will be strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones till August 31, the govt noted. While, international air travel will be permitted in limited manner under Vande Bharat Mission, further opening up will take place in calibrated manner.

India has recorded another 48,515 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total number of Covid-19-positive cases to 1,538,899. The country's coronavirus caseload is the third-highest in the world, next only to the US and Brazil.


Here're the full guidelines:

chart



Chart
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 19:38 IST

