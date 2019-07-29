Unnao rape survivor critical as truck rams into car; Oppn demands CBI probe

A car in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police said.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13 last year.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the rape survivor, her paternal and maternal aunts along with their advocate met with an accident while on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

The rape survivor's maternal aunt succumbed to injuries in a district hospital and the others were transferred to a trauma centre in Lucknow, police said.

ADG Lucknow Rajeev Krishna said, "Two women were killed in the accident. The rape survivor and the lawyer are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at the trauma centre in Lucknow."

"The rape survivor's family had been provided security, but the gunner had not accompanied them on Sunday. The reason behind it is being probed," he said, adding, "The truck involved in the accident has been impounded. It has a Fatehpur district registration plate."

Meanwhile, UP Congress leader Aradhana Mishra, who went to visit the injured on the directions of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told PTI, "The rape survivor is in a very critical condition and the advocate is on ventilator. According to doctors, one person had died on the spot, while another was declared dead upon their arrival at the trauma centre."

SP chief alleged that the accident could be a conspiracy to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the Sunday incident.

"The accident involving the Unnao rape victim in Rae Bareli is a serious incident, and there could be possibility of murder behind this incident," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

"This incident has links with a BJP MLA and there is BJP government in the state. There is 'jungle raaj' in the state. The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery," he added.

The said that it will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the accident.

In a reply, the has said if the family of the Unnao rape survivor wants, the government is ready to recommend a CBI probe into the accident.

Meanwhile, it has been found that the registration plate of the truck had been painted black which indicates a larger conspiracy in the matter.