UP CM writes to female legislators ahead of women-only session on Sept 22

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sent a letter to the female legislators of the state Legislature ahead of the women-only occasion on the session of September 22.
The session will be held in both the legislative assembly and the legislative council explaining the 'Mission Shakti' scheme of the government and its impact on women of the state.
Reaffirming his commitment to ensure the security, dignity, and self-reliance of women, the Chief Minister has also provided comprehensive information about the efforts made by the government and outcomes achieved so far under 'Mission Shakti'.
"Under Mission Shakti, the perception about Uttar Pradesh has changed throughout the nation and the world as a result of the efficient implementation of policies and initiatives of the central and state governments relating to women empowerment. The Uttar Pradesh government has put a lot of effort towards empowering women over the past five and a half years while also assuring their safety and dignity," Yogi Adityanath said in the letter.
"Connecting women on a massive scale to the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, increasing participation of women in government positions, and involving them in self-employment schemes among others, the Government has undertaken several initiatives to make women self-reliant," he further said.
CM Yogi also gave comprehensive details of programmes relating to women's empowerment.
The Chief Minister recently announced the decision to dedicate September 22 to women members of the legislative assembly and legislative council. On this day, women legislators will present their views on various topics.
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 06:45 IST
