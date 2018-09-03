UP flood death toll hits 325 as rainfall intensifies; major rivers in spate

Big rivers are in spate and more than a dozen districts flooded following heavy rainfall in and the adjoining hilly regions over the past few days even as the death toll in the current monsoon season has increased to 325.

More than 21 people have reportedly died over the last 48 hrs in flood-related incidents, including drowning and wall collapse, across the state, including Shahjahanpur, Amethi and Auraiya districts.

Monsoon activity, which had started to slow down, however, regained momentum over the past week, inundating large parts of the agricultural and inhabited land. The government had already deployed columns of Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in the flood relief and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers were pressed into service to rescue people stranded in marooned pockets of Lalitpur and Jhansi districts, which are arid zones but have received a good amount of rainfall this year.

Meanwhile, torrential rains have led to the swelling of major rivers -- Ganga, Ram Ganga, Yamuna, Betwa, Sharda, Ghagra, Rapti and Kuano -- at several places. These rivers were either flowing close to or above the danger levels Monday morning.

For example, Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Bulandshahar, Fatehgarh, and Kanpur Dehat, while it was nearing the red mark at Garhmukteshwar, Kannauj, Kanpur, Rae Bareli, and Ballia.

river was flowing above the danger mark at Barabanki, Faizabad, and Ballia. Similarly, was flowing above the danger mark at Paliakalan (Lakimpur Kheri district). was nearing the danger mark at Mathura. Besides, most of these rivers were also showing a rising trend.

According to the weather forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall would continue to lash isolated places in the state, especially central and western parts of UP over the next 24-48 hrs. With the forecast of fresh downpour in the catchments and basins of rivers, the areas under their influence are likely to get flooded further.

This week, the monsoon trough passing through UP, apart from a few cyclonic formations, have resulted in a heavy downpour and concurrent flood-related woes, including human casualties.

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected Lakhimpur Kheri and distributed relief material to victims in Barabanki district. He had also directed officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations in the flood-ravaged areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and have impacted an estimated over a million people in the state with more than 15,000 people shifted to relief camps and secure places. Besides, considerable loss of livestock and property has been reported. The state has distributed relief material worth over Rs 500 million among the victims and 46 relief camps have been set up.