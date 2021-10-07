UP govt appoints judicial commission for Lakhimpur Kheri probe

The government has deputed Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, to probe the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which nine persons lost their lives.

The judicial commission will have its office in Lakhimpur Kheri and it is required to submit its report within two months.

On October 4, the state government had announced that it would appoint a retired high court judge to ensure an impartial probe into the violence in which Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish is an accused.

