UP govt battles its own, Oppn over Rajput preference, Brahmin victimisation

Devmani Dwivedi has become a spokesman for Uttar Pradesh’s Brahmins. A first-time legislator from Lambhua (Sultanpur), 55-year-old Dwivedi won on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, but claimed he did not think twice before raising his community’s “concerns and anxieties” over the Yogi Adityanath government.

He is among the 58 Brahmin MLAs in the BJP. “Nobody takes up our issues; we aren’t even being offered churan chatni (a candy). The BJP should realise that without the Brahmins, it is like Ramlila without Ram,” said Dwivedi. With a Rajput ...