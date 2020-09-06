JUST IN
No alliance, new party is a hindrance in upcoming Assam Assembly polls: BJP
Business Standard

Dissent letter row: Amarinder backing Rahul may help him lead Cong again

Amarinder strongly backing Rahul in the dissent letter row may help him lead the Congress again in the 2022 Assembly elections

Captain Amarinder Singh | Congress | Sonia Gandhi

Archis Mohan 

The unquestioned loyalty Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh professes for Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi is offset by his acute scorn for her son and heir apparent, Rahul Gandhi. So, it surprised some when last month Amarinder spoke against the 23 party leaders for writing a letter demanding changes in the leadership.

In his August 23 letter, in response to the one by 23 of his party colleagues, Amarinder said the Congress had no alternative to the leadership of the Nehru-Gandhi family. He said Sonia should hand the leadership baton to her son, whom he described as ...

First Published: Sun, September 06 2020. 06:25 IST

