Parliamentary panel to submit report on India's Covid response in LS today
RSS-linked BKS to take out Kisan Garjana protest march in Delhi next week
UP govt to give jobs to poor couples wedded under CM's mass marriage scheme

UP's Minister of State for Transport Dayashankar Singh has said that the state government will provide jobs and employment to newly married couples according to their merit

Uttar Pradesh | Employment in India | UP govt jobs

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

Representational Image

UP's Minister of State for Transport Dayashankar Singh has said that the state government will provide jobs and employment to newly married couples according to their merit.

Dayashankar Singh on Wednesday addressed a mass marriage ceremony organised by the Social Welfare department under Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme at Bansdih PG College in the district.

"The marriage of young men and women from poor families is being done under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme. After the mass marriage, the government will give jobs and employment to these newly married couples according to their merit," Singh said.

He said that the people are set on a path to progress benefitting from various schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the ceremony, 506 couples from different blocks of the district got married under Hindu rituals. Singh congratulated the newly married couples by giving them gifts.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:24 IST

