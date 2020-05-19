JUST IN
UP issues fresh guidelines for lockdown 4.0: All you need to know

All vegetable markets will be allowed to open from 4 am to 7 am only and retail vegetables could be sold between 6 am and 9 pm, the government said in fresh guidelines

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

People aged above 65 years or those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children less than 10 years have been advised to stay home

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday allowed resumption of all industrial activities in non-containment zones in the state in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown till May 31.

All vegetable markets will be allowed to open from 4 am to 7 am only and retail vegetables could be sold between 6 am and 9 pm, the government said in fresh guidelines.

Shop owners and staff will have to wear masks and arrange sanitisers for customers, it said.

Night prohibitory orders will be in place in the state and no movement of vehicles, except for essential activities, will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am, the state government said.

People aged above 65 years or those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children less than 10 years have been advised to stay home.

According to the guideline, restaurants will be allowed to open only for home delivery but dining is not permitted. Banquet halls have been permitted to open but not more than 20 people can attend a wedding.

Three people can travel in a car and only one person is allowed on two-wheelers.

The state government has also decided to categorise "red", "green" and "orange" zones and containment and buffer zones within red and orange zones as per the home ministry guidelines.
First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 08:27 IST

