UP, Punjab are among the states with least number of teens vaccinated: Data

Until Monday, India had administered the first dose to 23.8 million teens within a week of starting vaccinations for 15-18 years old. While 31.3 per cent of the teen population has received the first dose, the pace of vaccination is uneven across the country.

A Business Standard analysis shows that two of the largest states preparing for elections have had the worst performance in terms of first dose administration to 15-18 year olds. Uttar Pradesh was able to administer first doses to only 16.4 per cent of the population, whereas Punjab covered just 2.4 per cent of the teens in ...