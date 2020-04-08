UP seniors least infected, account for only 13% coronavirus cases in state

With cases hitting the 343 mark in Uttar Pradesh, those aged 60 years and more have been found to be the least infected in the state.

According to UP medical, health and family welfare principal secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, the 60-plus category accounts for only 13 per cent of the total number of cases in the state.

Interestingly, those in the 21-40 age group, believed to be having the most robust immunity, make up 44 per cent of the infected cases. Those in the 41-60 and 0-20 age groups account for 27 per cent and 16 per cent of the cases in UP, respectively.





“The lower number of positive cases in the higher age group could be due to the extensive awareness drive by the state government and the media to protect the elderly from the infection,” he noted.

Prasad added that the state government was ramping up the number of isolation wards from 10,000 in the various district hospitals and medical colleges to 20,000 by setting up separate medical facilities in the vacant buildings, hotels, hostel and lodges in the vicinity of the district hospitals as ‘attached facilities’, for which as government order (GO) will soon be issued.



“We have seen that 75 per cent of the positive cases are asymptomatic -- they do not show any signs of infection. The 'attached' medical facilities would be used to treat such patients so that the government facilities only cater to those needing critical care and other support,” Prasad explained.

He said the state government was taking several measures to control the pandemic, with support from the Centre. A major initiative in this direction was the setting up more testing and treatment facilities. The state plans to double testing for to 1,500 a day starting tomorrow.