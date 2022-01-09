UP to impound Bajaj Hindusthan's Rs 1,000 crore to pay sugarcane farmers

-
The Uttar Pradesh government will impound Rs 1,000 crore dues of Bajaj Hindusthan’s power plant in the state to settle the sugarcane farmers’ payment outstanding on the diversified Group.
Currently, the Bajaj Group’s sugar mills in UP collectively owe more than Rs 2,361 crore in farm dues. However, the company had consistently been defaulting on its liabilities citing outstanding on the state owned UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).
Bajaj Hindusthan’s Lalitpur based thermal power project supplies electricity to the state power utility under a power purchase agreement (PPA).
Recently, the state had amended the UP Sugarcane (regulation of supply and purchase) Act 1953, which authorised the government agencies to impound the assets of the group companies if any firm defaulted on the payment of sugarcane dues. The proceeds could be used to settle the outstanding amount.
Now, the state cabinet has approved the proposal of the UP energy department to divert the power supply dues of Bajaj Hindusthan for the payment of the sugarcane farmers. The payment of Rs 1,000 crore by the UPPCL would be effected in two equal installments of Rs 500 crore each.
Following the payment of Rs 1,000 crore, the outstanding on the Bajaj Hindusthan Group would come down to Rs 1,361 crore.
Meanwhile, the state cabinet has also allowed the power utilities to mop of Rs 8,000 crore from the capital market by floating bonds. The funds would be used towards improving the power distribution infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted supply to consumers in the state.
