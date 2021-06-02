US-based organisation donates Rs 50 lakh to Odisha CM's Relief fund

-
-
A US-based organisation,
which was established by an Odia woman, donated nearly Rs 50 lakh to the Odisha Chief Minister's relief fund to support the state in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, an official release said.
'Our Biswas', which is managed by Joyasree Mahanti, has been working for women empowerment in different parts of Odisha since 2008, the release said.
The organisation provides economic empowerment through a programme of trust, and support for women and girls who live in the dire conditions of extreme poverty around the world, according to its website.
It has donated USD 68,500 -- Rs 49.89 lakh approximately -- to the relief fund, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjeev Chopra said in a statement.
"Because of the timely decisions and appropriate action, Covid situation in Odisha is within control," Mahanti said. She expressed hope that the state would come out victorious in its fight against Covid with cooperation of everyone.
