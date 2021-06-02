HBPCL hopeful of Covaxin production in 8 months, targets 228 mn doses

-
ALSO READ
Gave some aid for clinical trials of covid vaccines, not R&D: Centre to SC
Covaxin demand, acceptability grows among Indians after efficacy results
AstraZeneca updates Covid-19 vaccine efficacy rate to 76%
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Activists raise red flag around Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trial in Bhopal
-
Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (HBPCL), a Maharashtra government undertaking, is preparing for mass production of Covaxin and will have capacity to produce over 22 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine every year once the requisite facilities are in place.
The Department of Biotechnology has given permission to HBPCL for producing Covaxin under Mission Covid Suraksha. Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.
Sandeep Rathod, Managing Director of HBPCL, told ANI that formalities of technology transfer from Bharat Biotech are being completed.
"We are completing formalities of technology transfer and they will be completed soon. We have signed the confidentiality clause with Bharat Biotech and the finalisation of MoU is under process," he said.
Rathod said bio-safety lab (BSL) for production of COVID vaccines is being established and work for establishing the facilities will take about eight months.
"We are hopeful that everything will be favourable and we will start production within our estimated time. Once the production starts, we will have a capacity for production of 2 crore doses every month. With that speed, we can work 11 months in a year and can produce 22.8 crore doses every year," he said.
"As per the required standards, a BSL-III category production unit will be needed for Covaxin production and we are in the process to establish such a lab in our premises," he added.
The HBPCL official further said that they were getting required funds for the project. The central government, he said, has given permission for production of vaccine and approved Rs 65 crore for the project and the state government is providing over Rs 93 crore for the facility.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU