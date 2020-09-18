US company agrees to pay $345,000 in compensation for H1-B violations

-
ALSO READ
H-1B visa ban will harm businesses relying on immigrants workers: Lawmakers
Don't block work permits to spouses of H-1B holders: Trump admin to court
US H-1B visa suspension to effect Indians, should be revoked: Rahul Gandhi
'Hire American': Trump signs executive order to restrict H1B visa use
Indians on H-1B visa with US-born kids feel left out, plead for help
-
A New Jersey-based staffing company has agreed to pay USD 345,000 to settle allegations that it has violated immigration and employment regulations concerning continuous employment and wage requirements of workers it had brought to the US on H-1B visas.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. H-1B visas are most sought-after among Indian IT professionals.
ALSO READ: US judge refuses to grant preliminary injunction against H-1B visa ban
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Department of Labour and the US Attorney for the District of New Jersey ordered Savantis Solutions to pay USD 345,000 to resolve allegations against H-1B related violations.
Savantis, formerly known as Vedicsoft Solutions, has a presence in India as well.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU