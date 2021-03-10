US defence secy Lloyd J Austin to visit India from March 19-21

The United States Secretary of Defence, General Lloyd J Austin will visit India from March 19 to 21 2021, the government said in a statement.
During his visit, Secretary Austin is expected to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior dignitaries of the government.
Both sides are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
Discussions regarding defence cooperation would also focus on how both countries could consolidate military-to-military cooperation and defence trade and industry cooperation.
Secretary Austin’s visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasises the strength of the India-US strategic partnership, the government said.
Austin will embark on his first overseas trip on March 13, to visit US Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters in Hawaii, US troops and senior government leaders in Japan and the Republic of Korea, and senior government leaders in India, said the US Dept of Defence.
