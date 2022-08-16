JUST IN
US First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, has 'mild' symptoms
US First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, has 'mild' symptoms

She had been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Photo: Reuters)
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Photo: Reuters)

US First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms”, the White House announced on Tuesday.

She had been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday.

She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 19:35 IST

