US-India Apache copter deal worth $ 930 mn in trouble? Misconduct alleged

Washington’s June 12 notification to the US Congress informing it that the US government is proceeding with the sale of six Apache attack helicopters to India for an estimated $930 million has evoked allegations of wrongdoing.

Noting that this amounts to $150 million for each Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopter, National Herald wrote that Israel paid less for its F-35A fifth generation fighters. Observing that the price “seems outlandish”, the newspaper wrote: “In 2017, Boeing and the US Army signed a $3.4 billion contract for 268 AH-64E Apache helicopters ...