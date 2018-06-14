All about the Apache choppers India Army's going to get from US

The United States government has approved a direct sale of six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, also known as Apache Guardian, to the Indian military for $930 million, according to a PTI report. The deal is expected to go forward if no US lawmaker opposes it. The six AH-64Es are for service in the Indian Army’s Aviation Corps (AAC) and expected to be delivered by 2020.





The deal also includes the sale of 180 AGM-114L-3 Hellfire Longbow missiles, 90 AGM-114R-3 Hellfire II missiles, 200 Block I-92H missiles, next to 30mm cannons and ammunition. The United States will offer logistical support services and training, according to 'The Diplomat'.

This order of six AH-64E gunships is separate from India's initial order in 2015 for 22 AH-64Es and 15 heavy-lift helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Here's a look at what India is getting to bolster its ability in the air: