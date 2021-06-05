US lawmakers hail move to send Covid vaccines to India, other countries

-
ALSO READ
Republican lawmakers write to Biden against Covid vaccine patent waiver
12 Republican lawmakers urge Biden to not support India's proposal at WTO
Officials brief US lawmakers on America's Covid-19 assistance to India
Influential US lawmakers urge Biden to reverse Trump's immigration policies
Seven US lawmakers write to Mike Pompeo on farmers' protest in India
-
Top American lawmakers on Friday applauded the Biden Administration for its decision to distribute 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries.
I applaud the Biden Administration's commitment to getting COVID-19 vaccines to countries that need them most, Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus said.
As Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, I believe this is an excellent opportunity to help India respond to their current, dangerous surge, Cornyn said in a tweet.
In a tweet, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said as India fights its COVID-19 crisis, it's important to continue to share extra US vaccines to help its friend and important ally.
A return to normalcy and an eventual end to this brutal pandemic will require some global cooperation, Hyde-Smith said.
Congressman Dwight Evans said he supports Biden's plan to send vaccine doses to India and other countries.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who was recently engaged in discussions with the Indian-American community in Houston over the devastating COVID-19 conditions in India, applauded Biden for the step.
The Democratic Congresswoman from Texas urged Biden to increase vaccines and medical equipment to be sent to India as soon as possible, including providing any necessary waivers that did not happen in the last administration.
India is a close friend and our strategic partner. As India had assisted the US during America's pandemic last year, I urge the Biden Administration to add to its very positive efforts to immediately send surplus vaccines and supplies to India to deal with the devastation of COVID-19 in India, Jackson-Lee said.
We are all grateful for the vaccines the current administration has already delivered, and thanks again to our local Indian American leaders!, she said. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a member of the Indian-American Caucus, urged President Biden to take the necessary steps to address the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India.
Medical supplies and surplus vaccines are needed to get this virus under control across the globe, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU