US records 54,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24-hrs, ICUs stretched to capacity

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a new single-day record of Covid-19 cases across the country at 54,357.

According to the update of the CDC website, there are 54,357 new cases and 725 new deaths on Thursday compared to the previous day, Xinhua news agency reported.

The recent surge of the pandemic also led to record positive rates and hospitalizations. Hospitals and ICUs are being stretched to capacity in states such as Arizona, Texas and Alabama.

According to the CDC, 90,626 cases and 500 deaths of Covid-19 among healthcare personnel have been reported across the country.



More than 2.7 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in the United States with the fatalities surpassing 128,400 as of Thursday afternoon, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Florida on Thursday reported 10,109 new cases, marking a new single-day record for the state.

Florida's spike is among the three biggest hotspots currently, alongside California and Texas. Arizona also reported over 3,300 new cases on Thursday. As per the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, the count in the US stands at 2,732,639. As many as 128,643 people have succumbed to the disease so far.





Covid-19 patients lie on beds in a field hospital built inside a gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: AP/PTI

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbot issued a statewide order requiring the Texans to wear masks in public in any county with 20 or more positive Covid-19 cases.

Ohio, Kansas and Louisiana, all of which looked stable not long ago, posted some of their highest single-day totals in weeks.

Though single-day snapshots are an imperfect measure of the pandemic, the broader picture is also exceedingly bleak. Case numbers were trending upward in 38 states as of Wednesday. The problem spots in the country's south and West were spreading north and east, according to The New York Times.

Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious-diseases expert, said on Tuesday the country is "not in total control" of the pandemic, giving a dire warning that Covid-19 cases in the United States could go up to 100,000 per day if the current trend "does not turn around."

"We are not flattening the curve right now," said Brett Giroir, the US government's testing coordinator. "The curve is still going up."