Use sunscreen thrice a day: 20 skin tips from a dermatologist for summers

Different seasons require different tactics to maintain a healthy skin, especially in a tropical country like India. The rainy season with high moisture and sticky heat can leave your skin prone to bacteria. Therefore, it is a must to know the right kind of care for your skin type.

Today, we have products not just for hand, but nails as well; not just for the face, but for eyes, nose, lip and eyebrow as well. In such a fast-growing industry, it can be excruciating to keep track of what’s new, what’s old and what to even trust.

You must have read thousands of tips from an equal number of portals. Should you believe in the wonders they promise? Maybe. But how about taking tips from an award-winning dermatologist.

Business Standard asked for tips from Sachin Dhawan, MD Dermatology, Skin n Smiles. Here’s what he has to say for maintaining a healthy, rejuvenating skin:

1. Which SPF sunscreen to use during summer? And why is using an SPF so important?

During summers, one should use sunscreens that are SPF 30 and above. Using an SPF is important to protect the skin from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is not just limited to sun exposure. Smartphone screen, computer screen, LED lights also emit UV radiations, therefore, we should protect our skin by using a good dermatologically tested SPF.

Dr Sachin Dhawan, MD dermatologist, Skin N Smiles

Twice a day at least, one in the morning and another before going to bed. It should be more frequent if you are out in dust/pollution or if you are working out/sweating more on the face.

3. How to keep skin hydrated during the summer?

Drink at least three to four litres of water, and add fresh juices, coconut water and citrus fruits to your everyday diet. Also, use an oil-free moisturiser.

4. What are the most important parts of skin care routine?

Cleansing nicely with a water-based cleanser (not on oil based one).

5. What is the best sun damage repair treatment for skin?

One can seek a dermatologist’s opinion to check for the treatments of sun damage. Generally, photo-rejuvenation like aqua infusion and collagen boosting treatments like clearlift should be done.

6. How to choose the right products for different skin type?

Consult your dermatologist as the first and foremost thing is to understand your skin type. Secondly, you should understand the weather because sometimes one has to switch products in accordance with that also.

7. How to prevent dryness and retain natural skin moisture?

Hydrate yourself! Avoid alcohol and smoking as much as possible. Also, avoid harsh/drying cleansers.

8. Should one use scrubs on the skin? If so, how many times a week?

Exfoliation is very important for our skin. One should use a mild scrub twice a week.

9. How to prevent hyperpigmentation?

Use SPF minimum three times a day. Make sure you apply it in good quantity (minimum 5 ml)

It can be 8 am ,12 noon and 4 pm.

10. What should one do if he/she is dealing with the hyperpigmentation? (Please specify above treatment)

One should avoid sun exposure, use sunscreen thrice a day, use good quality brightening cream (not bleaching)

The treatment that should be done for hyperpigmentation includes laser toning, clearlift, mesotherapy (mesodeep and mesolite). Few sessions done two weeks apart can give a remarkable result.

11. What’s the biggest mistake people make with their skin in the summer?

Not drinking enough water. Moreover, people tend to think that applying sunscreen once a day is enough. It should be applied 3 times and 5 ml every single time.

12. Is it possible to get rid of stretch marks or scars naturally?

Not naturally. There are fractional lasers that help to reduce stretch/scar marks. These lasers are done in ablative and no ablative forms depending upon intensity and comfort of the patients.

13. What is the difference between acne and pimple? How can one day deal with it?

Acne is the medical term for pimples. There are various grades for acne starting from whiteheads formation to nodular acne. There are medical treatments available for acne that includes hormonal investigations, whiteheads removal, oral and topical medicines and chemical peels.

14. How to get rid of blackheads and whiteheads?

Blackheads and whiteheads should be removed and extracted in a proper clinical way (not in salons). To prevent further blackheads and whiteheads formation, one should use a good face wash that cleans the oil on the skin adequately. Also, there ate topical medicines which help in containing the problem.

15. What are the best home remedies for a healthy skin?

1 tsp and 2 pinches turmeric – mix and apply with water/milk on face for 15 min and wash off.

Eat more red and yellow coloured fruits and vegetables.

16. How to get rid of dark circles?

Improve your sleep pattern.

Take iron-rich foods like pomegranates, beetroots, spinach, broccoli etc.

Massage vitamin E oil around eyes for 5 min every night.

Use vitamin C based under eye cream in the morning and retinol-based under eye cream at night.

17. How to get an even skin tone and get rid of discolouration?

Use sunscreen. Ask your dermatologist to prescribe good quality brightening cream that can be used on a long-term basis.

Opt for treatment like aqua infusion, oxygen, mesotherapy, clear lift, carbon peel, laser toning and chemical peels.

18. Is it safe to opt for chemical peeling of skin?

Yes, but it should be done under the supervision of a dermatologist.

Concentration of the peel is important along with post care that includes avoiding sun exposure and sweating for 48-72 hours.

19. What are the best ways to prevent ageing of skin?

Eating healthy is very important along with taking a healthy night sleep of 7-8 hours.

Using the right products and doing preventive anti-ageing treatments like exilis elite, infrared therapy and clear lift helps prevent ageing.

20. Besides dryness, how does our skin change with changing weather conditions?

Weather can affect our skin in many ways. Skin may get dull, rough, pigmented and acne prone during certain weather changes. Using the right product will resolve the issues.