USFDA approves Remdesivir as first Covid-19 therapy amid WHO reservations

Even as the World Health Organisation (WHO) trial showed that remdesivir did not have any significant impact on hospitalised Covid-19 patients, the US drug regulator has now approved this drug from Gilead for treatment of Covid-19 requiring hospitalisation.

This becomes the first treatment of Covid-19 that got FDA approval, but is unlikely to have any immediate impact on the prices of the drug. The US Food and Drug Administration (UFDA) approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and children of 12 years of age and older (weighing at least 40 kg) for treatment of ...