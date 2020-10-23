Flipkart to acquire 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion for Rs 1,500 crore

and Retail entered into an agreement with on Friday for a partnership which will see the latter infusing Rs 1,500 crore for a 7.8 per cent stake in the former.

The agreement would involve the sale and distribution of various apparel brands, said, along with providing pre-emption rights and right of first refusal to for 1-5 years. would issue 3.1 million preference shares to at Rs 205 per share, it said in a BSE notification.

Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president, research, Edelweiss, said the capital raise would further bolster Aditya Birla Fashion's balance sheet and accelerate growth. The partnership would also enable the company to strengthen its omnichannel presence.

The promoter and promoter group of Aditya Birla Fashion would hold about 55.13 per cent stake upon completion of the issuance.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the said: “This partnership is an emphatic endorsement of the growth potential of India. It also reflects our strong conviction in the future of the apparel industry in India, which is poised to touch $100bn in the next 5 years. Over the years, we have shaped Aditya Birla Fashion into a strong platform to capture future growth opportunities in India. This partnership is a critical component of that strategy.”