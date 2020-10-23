Flipkart to acquire 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion for Rs 1,500 crore

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Fashion to raise Rs 1,500 crore from Flipkart; stk jumps 6.5%
Amazon, Flipkart in talks with Indian retail brands for strategic stakes
ABFRL: Multiple headwinds likely in near term, investors advised caution
Aditya Birla Fashions' rights entitlement shares tumble 39%
Birlas infuse Rs 1,100 cr in Essel Mining to pare debt of group firm IGH
-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail entered into an agreement with Flipkart on Friday for a partnership which will see the latter infusing Rs 1,500 crore for a 7.8 per cent stake in the former.
The agreement would involve the sale and distribution of various apparel brands, Aditya Birla Fashion said, along with providing pre-emption rights and right of first refusal to Flipkart for 1-5 years. Aditya Birla Fashion would issue 3.1 million preference shares to Flipkart at Rs 205 per share, it said in a BSE notification.
Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president, research, Edelweiss, said the capital raise would further bolster Aditya Birla Fashion's balance sheet and accelerate growth. The partnership would also enable the company to strengthen its omnichannel presence.
The promoter and promoter group companies of Aditya Birla Fashion would hold about 55.13 per cent stake upon completion of the issuance.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla group said: “This partnership is an emphatic endorsement of the growth potential of India. It also reflects our strong conviction in the future of the apparel industry in India, which is poised to touch $100bn in the next 5 years. Over the years, we have shaped Aditya Birla Fashion into a strong platform to capture future growth opportunities in India. This partnership is a critical component of that strategy.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU