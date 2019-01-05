'UTMT' exposes urban Indians to myriad flavours of honey, benefits farmers

As an enterprise, Under the Mango Tree (UTMT) had an unusual genesis — the name came years before the organisation did. In 1994 Vijaya Pastala was working with women’s groups on behalf of DFID in Gujarat’s earthquake-ravaged Latur district.

She often held meetings with the women under a mango tree. Along with a few lessons she learnt about giving out grants and loans to self-help groups, her time “under the mango tree” stuck in her mind. Today, Under the Mango Tree, a brand that Pastala set up in 2008, sources high-quality organic honey from farmers ...