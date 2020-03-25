Uttar Pradesh govt transfers cash to nearly 600,000 daily earners

-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday started providing cash to daily wage earners.
In the first phase of the cash handout scheme, it has transferred Rs 1,000 each to nearly 600,000 beneficiaries, totalling Rs 60 crore, directly into their bank accounts.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally launched the transfer of the relief amount through public sector Allahabad Bank.
The payment to the remaining beneficiaries would be made as and when their details are collated, said UP additional chief secretary Avanish Kumar Awasthi.
