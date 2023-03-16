Uttar Pradesh plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore to improve forest economy

plans to invest nearly Rs 1,000 crore to improve the value chain of the state’s forest economy and increase its green cover to 15 per cent by 2030, a government spokesperson has said.



At present, the forest and tree cover is estimated to be 9.23 per cent of the state's total geographical area.



To achieve its ecological objectives, the state will undertake multiple activities by injecting almost Rs 1,000 crore across projects.

“While the state is planning to plant 350 million saplings this rainy season, a provision of Rs 600 crore has been made in the UP

Budget for the social forestry scheme,” the spokesperson said.



Besides, Rs 175 crore will be invested in the grassroots nursery management scheme to add green cover in the state.

The state is not only aiming to preserve the green economy but also provide a viable forest supported livelihood to the local

populace in the form of ecotourism, agriculture, nursery development, etc.



The Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 has allocated Rs 100 crore for a slew of programmes under the Mission.



“At the same time, the state will incur Rs 10 crore for the development of ecotourism in the state,” the spokesperson added.



Meanwhile, an additional sum of Rs 50 crore has been provided for the establishment of Night Safari Park in the Kukrail forest area on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The state will incur about Rs 114 crore on the Mission on Natural Farming scheme, which has a direct linkage to the

forest economy.



To supplement the state’s agriculture and allied activities, UP will offer Rs 20 crore for agri-tech start-ups in four agricultural universities of the state.



Moreover, Rs 300 crore will be invested in the Horticulture Mission and Rs 100 for the implementation of the UP Food Processing Industry Policy 2022.